Angelina Jolie's jaw-dropping look at the red carpet premiere of 'Maria' at the Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie has been sharing her excitement for the release of her highly anticipated 'Maria,' where she portrayed the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. The Hollywood star stepped out in a stunning ensemble for the red-carpet premiere of the movie at the Venice Film Festival.
The actress was all smiles posing for the cameras and having a sweet moment with the director Pablo Larraín. Angelina channeled Old Hollywood with her jaw-dropping gown paired with a matching fur stole.
Angelina paired the look with a bold red lip and styled her blonde hair straight. She also wore minimal gold jewelry and showed off her back tattoos.
During her time at the Venice Film Festival, Angelina talked about her preparation for the role, revealing that she felt nervous as she had never sung in public before. However, she felt supported by the director.
Apart from her preparation to play Maria, Angelina was asked if she could relate to her. “There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume,” the actress said.
“I related to the part of her that is extremely soft and didn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was and as emotionally open as she truly was. I think I share her vulnerability more than anything," she said.