Angelina Jolie's jaw-dropping look at the red carpet premiere of 'Maria' at the Venice Film Festival
ngelina Jolie attends a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival © Jacopo Raule

During her time at the Venice Film Festival, Angelina talked about her preparation for the role

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 29, 2024 3:01 PM EDT

Angelina Jolie has been sharing her excitement for the release of her highly anticipated 'Maria,' where she portrayed the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. The Hollywood star stepped out in a stunning ensemble for the red-carpet premiere of the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie attends the screening of "Maria" during The 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema © Dave Benett

The actress was all smiles posing for the cameras and having a sweet moment with the director Pablo Larraín. Angelina channeled Old Hollywood with her jaw-dropping gown paired with a matching fur stole.

Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival© Jacopo Raule

Angelina paired the look with a bold red lip and styled her blonde hair straight. She also wore minimal gold jewelry and showed off her back tattoos.

Pablo Larrain and Angelina Jolie attend a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

During her time at the Venice Film Festival, Angelina talked about her preparation for the role, revealing that she felt nervous as she had never sung in public before. However, she felt supported by the director.

Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie "Maria" during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido© ALBERTO PIZZOLI

Apart from her preparation to play Maria, Angelina was asked if she could relate to her. “There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume,” the actress said. 


VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Pierfrancesco Favino, Pablo Larrai­n, Angelina Jolie, Alba Rohrwacher, and Kodi Smit-McPhee attend a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© Daniele Venturelli

“I related to the part of her that is extremely soft and didn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was and as emotionally open as she truly was. I think I share her vulnerability more than anything," she said. 

