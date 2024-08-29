Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 54th birthday posing in a white bikini in Greece

Claudia Schiffer is sharing her love and appreciation during her 54th birthday. The German supermodel had a fun time during her vacation in Greece, celebrating with her loved ones and showing off one of her outfits from her Mediterranean getaway.

Claudia took to social media to share a video wearing a side-tie bikini. She paired her all-white look with matching white sunglasses and a necklace. The supermodel styled her hair in a ponytail and posed with the scenic views of Greece in the background.

She also shared a sweet moment that happened for the second time on her birthday. "The Greek butterfly came back this year for my birthday," she wrote on Instagram, showing a clip of a butterfly flying close to her before flying away.

Claudia was smiling in the video, and many of her fans were theorizing about what the butterfly meant. "The butterfly is your mum letting you know she’s there for you on your birthday," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "A butterfly is the messenger of a loved one," adding, "This is a Buddhist saying."

The supermodel also showed love for actress Taylor Russell in a recent post, where she can be seen wearing a white gown from the Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 couture collection. The stunning ensemble included a corset-style bodice and a headpiece.

© Grosby Group Opening Ceremony, The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 28 Aug 2024

Taylor wore the same gown for her latest red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival. "You look absolutely stunning," Claudia wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the actress wearing the archival piece. "You're both queens," a fan wrote, while someone else commented, "Fashion has no expiration date."

