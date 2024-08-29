Tyra Banks is returning to the Victoria's Secret runway after 19 years

Tyra Banks is ready to return to the runway for Victoria's Secret's reinstated fashion show. The 50-year-old model, host, and businesswoman will put on her wings again after nearly two decades. It’s all happening on October 15, and fans can't wait.

© KMazur Victoria's Secret 4th Annual Pre-Valentine's Day Fashion Show

The announcement came on Wednesday with an epic Instagram video starring Banks and Gigi Hadid.

In the clip, the Palestinian-American model is strutting through a hotel in a gorgeous silver dress when she gets to Banks at the front desk. She is in the chair with her back turned, and Hadid rings the service bell twice before the America’s Next Top Model host makes a big reveal to the camera. The icon hits her signature smize before handing Hadid an invitation and saying "See ya there.” "I love you," Hadid mouths to Banks. "What we really need is a femininomenon! 💛,” they wrote in the caption. “Serving…and delivering Tyra Mail! iykyk 👀💛.”

Banks has walked in 9 Victoria's Secret runway shows, and her last was in 2005.

© Tom Gisondi Tyra Banks on the Victoria's Secret runway in 2005

As for Hadid, she has walked in three, not including last year’s “Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23.”

© GETTY Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2015

The annual show has roots in 1995, but it was canceled in 2019 with the criticism that Victoria’s Secret was not inclusive enough. They returned in 2024 with the Prime Video special with more diverse women. A spokesperson for the company told Page Six Style in May that their return to the traditional format “will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today."

Banks and Hadid will be joined by Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, and more.