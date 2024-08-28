Kim Kardashian and North West show off their edgy style in New York

North West is proving to be a fashionista like her famous family. The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West loves a good outfit, and her recent mommy daughter-outing was no different. On Sunday, they went for a walk in New York wearing matching black and white streetwear looks.

© The Grosby Group Kim Kardashian and North West

North wore leopard print shorts and a printed t-shirt, with long and stylish braids. The 43-year-old billionaire rocked a sporty ensemble, an oversized black tracksuit with flame designs, a New York Yankees cap, and a silver tote bag.

People are wondering if Kim has adopted North's fashion sense after the photos, and the soon-to-be teenager might agree. During a 2023 interview with Vice Media’s i-D, North was asked who her style icon is and she replied, "Me."

© The Grosby Group Kim Kardashian and North West

North's personality shined through on their walk, and she hit a funky pose for the paparazzi. Earlier this year Kim talked about how independent North is. "I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing," she shared on The Kardashians.

© The Grosby Group Kim Kardashian and North West

North West's Summer

North's outing with her mom is just one of the many things she's been up to this summer. The preteen just got back from an exciting trip to South Korea with her dad and his wife Bianca Censori. She was spotted arriving with Chicago, North, and Psalm, surrounded by their security team.

She's also had fun meeting one of her favorite celebrities. Earlier this month, she ran into TikToker Tylil James while they were having dinner at Sei Less, and they made a fun video with Lala Anthony and Jacob Latimore.