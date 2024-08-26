Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bianca Censori enjoys her time with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids in Korea [PHOTOS]

AUGUST 26, 2024 4:52 PM EDT

Bianca Censori and Kanye West continue to travel around the world. The celebrity couple have been staying in Los Angeles for the last couple of weeks, going on romantic dates and spending quality time with the rapper's kids. Now they are embarking on a trip to Asia, where Bianca was spotted with Chicago, North, and Psalm. 

The Australian architect and the rapper were all smiles at their arrival in South Korea surrounded by their security team.

Kanye was photographed wearing an all-white ensemble, including sweatpants and a matching hoodie. He paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses at the South Korea airport.

Bianca seemed happy to be in South Korea with Kim and Kanye's kids. She also wore an all-white outfit, including pointed heels. 

The celebrity family is there for Kanye's "Vultures 2" listening event. 

Photo Â© 2024 Andi Shtylla/The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE South Korea, August 22, 2024 Kanye West and Bianca Censori are enjoying a blended family vacation, taking his kids to South Korea for his latest "Vultures 2" listening event. Ye is holding a listening party for "Vultures 2" with Ty Dolla $ign at Goyang Stadium in the country, the second major listening event he has recently done after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this month.*** Kanye West y Bianca Censori estÃ¡n disfrutando de unas vacaciones en familia combinada, llevando a sus hijos a Corea del Sur para el Ãºltimo evento de escucha de "Vultures 2". Ye estÃ¡ realizando una fiesta de escucha para "Vultures 2" con Ty Dolla $ign en el Estadio Goyang en el paÃ­s, el segundo gran evento de escucha que ha hecho recientemente despuÃ©s de presentarse en Salt Lake City a principios de este mes.© Grosby Group

Kanye was photographed signing autographs for his fans. The rapper will be performing at Goyang Stadium and this will be the second major listening event he has recently done after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

Bianca is known to have a good relationship with Kanye and Kim's kids. She has been spotted spending quality time with them around the world, mostly with North. 

The pair have been seen having dinner in Paris and Tokyo this year. 

The rapper seemed excited to be performing in the country, posing with a group of fans who were waiting for him at the airport.

