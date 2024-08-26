Bianca Censori enjoys her time with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids in Korea [PHOTOS]

Bianca Censori and Kanye West continue to travel around the world. The celebrity couple have been staying in Los Angeles for the last couple of weeks, going on romantic dates and spending quality time with the rapper's kids. Now they are embarking on a trip to Asia, where Bianca was spotted with Chicago, North, and Psalm.

The Australian architect and the rapper were all smiles at their arrival in South Korea surrounded by their security team.



© Grosby Group Kanye was photographed wearing an all-white ensemble, including sweatpants and a matching hoodie. He paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses at the South Korea airport.

© Grosby Group Bianca seemed happy to be in South Korea with Kim and Kanye's kids. She also wore an all-white outfit, including pointed heels. The celebrity family is there for Kanye's "Vultures 2" listening event.



© Grosby Group Kanye was photographed signing autographs for his fans. The rapper will be performing at Goyang Stadium and this will be the second major listening event he has recently done after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

© Grosby Group Bianca is known to have a good relationship with Kanye and Kim's kids. She has been spotted spending quality time with them around the world, mostly with North. The pair have been seen having dinner in Paris and Tokyo this year.