Will Smith praises David Bisbal for his vocal skills: The pair proved to be good friends

Will Smith and David Bisbal proved to be fans of each other. The two musicians had a friendly encounter at 'La Velada del Año' organized by Ibai Llanos, where the pair performed. Now they are teaming up for one of Will's YouTube episodes of 'The Car Test.'

The Spanish singer showed his excitement after the Hollywood star gave him an exclusive glimpse at one of the songs from his upcoming album. Will and David can be seen enjoying the actor's track 'Work of Art' which features his son Jaden Smith.

"I love the beat," David says to Will before the rapper starts singing the chorus of the song. The Spanish singer shows off his vocal skills, by freestyling in the middle of the track, making Will excited. "I need that! I need that!" he says, asking him to be part of the remix for the album.

"You can consider this a call," Will adds, praising him for his singing. Fans of the pair showed their love and appreciation for the pair and their unexpected interaction in the video. "The duo we didn't know we needed," one person wrote.

David went on to say that it was already "a dream" to be spending time with the actor. "That was fun," Will says at the end of the episode. The series shows the star testing different songs from his album inside the car, revealing that this is the biggest test after finishing his album, and presenting some of the "special guests."

Apart from David, Paulo Londra & Russ is also part of the series, as well as Puerto Rican singer Young Miko.

