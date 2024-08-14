Jaden Smith shares passionate kiss with model Khleopatre: Did he break up with Sab Zada?

Jaden Smith seems to have moved on from his relationship with singer and influencer Sab Zada. The actor and musician was recently spotted having a romantic moment with a model named Khleopatre in Ibiza, Spain, while enjoying their time aboard a luxury yacht.

The actor and the model were all smiles working on their tan and having drinks together. Khleopatre wore a black bikini while Jaden wore a pair of red and gray shorts.

The pair seemed to be very much attracted to each other as they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while swimming in the ocean. Their latest outing comes just a few months after Jaden was spotted holding hands with his longtime romantic partner in Los Angeles.

© khleopatre/Instagram

The former couple had recently gone public on Instagram after casually dating for a couple of years. However, it is unclear what happened between the pair and if they are officially over.

© khleopatre/Instagram

Jaden and Sab had been romantically linked since 2020 but had kept their relationship private until recently when the actor took to social media to post a mirror selfie with her. They also did their red carpet debut at the premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'

Jaden has been spending the summer in Europe, documenting his time in Paris and taking to Instagram to share some clips in the city of love. Meanwhile, fans of the actor have taken an interest in finding out who his new girlfriend is.

"Can’t be the only one here after [discovering] this the new Jaden Smith girl," one person wrote under Khleopatre's recent post, who also seems to be friends with Kali Uchis, as the singer commented heart emojis under her latest publication.

