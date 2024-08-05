Will Smith dances to Carlos Vives at special event organized by Antonio Banderas

Will Smith proved to be a big fan of Carlos Vives over the weekend. The Hollywood star attended the 'Starlite' gala, organized by Antonio Banderas, where all guests showed their excitement after the Colombian musician took the stage to perform his hit songs.

The charity event celebrated its 15th anniversary and took place at La Cantera de Nagüeles in Marbella, Spain. The gala had multiple special performances and served as an opportunity to raise funds for women's and children's services, including pediatric surgery, labor & delivery, and ongoing preventive care, among other services.

Many celebrities and A-list stars reunited for a good cause, including the 'Bad Boys' star, who sat next to Antonio and was spotted cheering throughout the event, especially after the Colombian singer started to sing his popular song 'La Gota Fría.'

Will showed off his salsa moves and was seen enjoying the performance. The singer quickly noticed and approached the table, sharing a sweet moment with the two actors. Carlos can be seen hugging Will in a viral video and shaking Antonio's hand, showing his excitement for being at the event.

“What a joy to see how music, which is a universal language, makes us all dance… Will, Antonio, I love you!” Carlos said on stage. Fans of the actor were thrilled to see him dancing and enjoying himself, with many declaring that he has "Latin blood."

"Music is the universal language! Colombia makes you dance even if you don't want to," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "That is the effect of our music," adding, "Will is Latino!"