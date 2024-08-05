Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell to star in new secret movie: Everything we know so far
Digital Cover entertainment© Michael Tullberg

Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell to star in new secret movie: Everything we know so far

Both Jenna and Glen have very tight schedules, and the movie is expected to be a total success

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 5, 2024 2:07 PM EDT

Jenna Ortega is booked and busy. The 'Beetlejuice' star is preparing for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, starring alongside Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. Meanwhile, Glen Powell is enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster movie 'Twisters.'

 

© Dia Dipasupil

The two stars are now attached to a secret project directed by JJ Abrams. The new movie is still untitled, and the pair are in talks with Warner Bros. to make the news official.

© Phillip Faraone

Both Jenna and Glen have very tight schedules, and the movie is expected to be a total success if the pair confirm their involvement in the production.

© Lila Seeley

The script was written by Abrams and will be produced by his production company, Bad Robot. When it comes to their star power, Glen has had an incredible year after starring in 'Anyone But You' alongside Sydney Sweeney and 'Twisters' with Daisy Edgar-Jones, which has earned over $200M stateside and $275 worldwide.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice© Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh

Jenna has been credited for the success of the latest 'Scream' movies worldwide, apart from being heavily involved in the upcoming season of Netflix's 'Wednesday.' The actress will be making a special appearance at the Venice Film Festival for the 'Beetlejuice' premiere. The new installment is already expected to achieve over $80M during opening per long lead tracking.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS