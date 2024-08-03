Christina Aguilera is a proud mom celebrating in rare video with 9-year-old daughter Summer

Christina Aguilera is having the time of her life in Las Vegas. The fan-favorite singer has been accompanied by her family during her latest performances, continuing her successful residency and sharing her joy with her romantic partner Matthew Rutler, their 9-year-old daughter Summer Rain, and their adorable pup.

The singer, who is known for keeping her personal life private, decided to share a video with her family on the red carpet, posing for photos and smiling during the special appearance.

© ChristinaAguilera/Instagram

Summer couldn't hide her excitement, joining her mom on the red carpet and hanging with her backstage. "A family affair," Christina wrote on social media, revealing that she is thrilled to be performing at the Voltaire at the Venetian Hotel for her fans.

© ChristinaAguilera/Instagram

"I love seeing you glowing, shining, living your best life, and singing your heart out! You’re the greatest!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Unbothered, Moisturized, Happy, in her Lane, Focused, Flourishing."

One of the clips shows Summer in the audience cheering for her mom while wearing a black top and green cargo pants. Meanwhile, the musician wore a pink bodysuit paired with white boots. Christina looked stunning showing off her incredible figure, and completed the ensemble with a diamond necklace and a glamorous makeup look.

She also looked very much in love in the video next to her romantic partner, who embraced her at one point while she smiled and held their dog in her arms. Christina has been making headlines for making a comeback, showing a dramatic physical transformation, and giving fans incredible performances.