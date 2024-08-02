Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bianca Censori wears see-through mini dress to go shopping in Beverly Hills
Digital Cover celebrities© Grosby Group

Bianca Censori wears see-through mini dress to go shopping in Beverly Hills

She paired the look with black pumps and no jewelry

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 2, 2024 3:17 PM EDT

Bianca Censori is back to her signature see-through ensembles. The Australian architect, who recently changed her usual revealing looks for a turtleneck dress, is returning to her usual outfits. She was photographed in Los Angeles while doing some shopping in Beverly Hills, this time by herself. 

© Grosby Group

Bianca wore another nude-colored dress, this time sporting a figure-hugging tube mini dress. She paired the look with black pumps and no jewelry, showing off her outfit as she entered a store.

© Grosby Group

The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy was seen driving herself, getting into her luxury car after her shopping spree.

© Grosby Group

Bianca rocked a soft glam makeup look and styled her short hair with a butterfly clip.

© Grosby Group

Kanye West and his wife have been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles after traveling around the world. The pair seem to be taking some time off after being seen around Europe and Asia.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS