Bianca Censori wears see-through mini dress to go shopping in Beverly Hills

Bianca Censori is back to her signature see-through ensembles. The Australian architect, who recently changed her usual revealing looks for a turtleneck dress, is returning to her usual outfits. She was photographed in Los Angeles while doing some shopping in Beverly Hills, this time by herself.
Bianca wore another nude-colored dress, this time sporting a figure-hugging tube mini dress. She paired the look with black pumps and no jewelry, showing off her outfit as she entered a store.
The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy was seen driving herself, getting into her luxury car after her shopping spree.
Bianca rocked a soft glam makeup look and styled her short hair with a butterfly clip.
Kanye West and his wife have been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles after traveling around the world. The pair seem to be taking some time off after being seen around Europe and Asia.