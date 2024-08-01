Bianca Censori changes her usual revealing look for a special occasion

Bianca Censori changed her signature look during her latest outing in Los Angeles. The Australian architect stepped out in a more conservative ensemble while hanging out in Beverly Hills with her husband Kanye West, and his kids, 11-year-old North and 8-year-old Saint.

Bianca was photographed going to Target with the family and heading to Starbucks after doing some shopping. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy wore an off-white turtleneck dress paired with black platforms and no jewelry. She also styled her hair in a slicked-back bun.

© Grosby Group

This is a much different look from her signature revealing outfits, as Bianca is known for making headlines and causing commotion by wearing sheer ensembles and most recently, stepping out in a see-through top during a romantic date with the rapper.

© Grosby Group

During their latest outing, Kanye wore a white hoodie and white trousers, still coordinating his look with Bianca, as they have been lately. After traveling around the world for work, the pair have been spending some quality time in California.

Bianca and Kanye were spotted in Europe and Asia in recent months, and North was also photographed with her in Japan. After their trip, the celebrity couple were seen in San Francisco and headed to LA, where they have been seen going out on numerous occasions.

© Grosby Group Bianca, North and Kanye watch the long awaited 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie in Los Angeles.

Just last week Kanye was seen at Disneyland with North, Saint, and Chicago. Bianca joined them for a screening of the highly anticipated film “Deadpool & Wolverine," where Bianca made headlines once again for another revealing look.