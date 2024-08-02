Kendall Jenner opens up about her challenges in modeling: 'I've had really dark nights'

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her mental health struggles. The famous model and reality star is sharing her thoughts about the challenges she has faced during her professional career, admitting that "it is very lonely," and explaining that she has also been "fortunate" in many ways.

The model talked about her success in modeling during her conversation with Emma Chamberlain on the 'Anything Goes' podcast. Kendall said that despite being well-positioned, there are still things she has to endure.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that I've had the toughest journey. I think I've been extremely fortunate," she said during the conversation. "But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get."

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner backstage after the Schiaparelli fashion show at the Italian Embassy Residence in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

She also said that there are times when she cries herself "to sleep at night," as she feels "lonely" at times. "I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven't been home in three months and I've been pretty much alone the entire time," she explained.

© GettyImages

"There's been a lot of definite moments where I'm like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?'' Kendall said. This is not the first time she talks about mental health, as she previously revealed she has dealt with anxiety in the past.

"In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months. I haven't been myself, and my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual. I'm way more anxious than usual," she said to Vogue in 2021.