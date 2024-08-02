Pau Gasol talks about 'mental health area' and more Olympic experiences available for athletes

With two decades of Olympic experience and three medals, Pau Gasol remains a dedicated advocate for athletes. Now 44 and a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission since 2021, the Spanish basketball legend is focused on enhancing the Olympic experience for competitors. Reflecting on the evolution of the Games since his debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Gasol highlighted significant improvements in athlete welfare and engagement.

One of the most notable changes, Gasol mentioned, is the introduction of the "mental health space area" within the Olympic Village. "Athletes can go meditate and find some peace," he explained to reporters during a press conference in Paris on Friday, Aug. 2. Gasol emphasized the importance of these spaces in providing a respite from the pressures of competition. "It's hard sometimes in common areas, but hopefully, the athletes are also enjoying that, and we'll get some good feedback on how we can make it better and more useful for them."

© Getty Images Exterior view of a restaurant in the Olympic Village during the media open day on July 23, 2024, in Paris, France. The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11. (Photo by Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Technology has also played a crucial role in transforming the Olympic experience. Gasol pointed to the Athlete 365 application, which allows Olympians to engage with the Athletes' Commission and provide feedback. "The technological aspect of it ... I didn't have an application where I could have access to everything," he said. "I think it was introduced a little bit in Tokyo and Beijing. Now it's just continued to grow."

The 2024 Paris Olympics featured a groundbreaking opening ceremony, held outside a stadium for the first time as athletes floated down the Seine River on July 26. Gasol described the event as "quite unique," though he acknowledged the challenges of the evening's rain. "It was a great TV product," Gasol remarked. "We're trying to evaluate if it was great also for the athletes. I think it was really well received from TV. But did the athletes really enjoy it being on a boat?"

When asked by PEOPLE if he had received any complaints from athletes about the ceremony, Gasol responded that he had not but expressed his desire for more feedback. "I want to hear about it," he said. "I would like to hear from the athletes if it's best to be on a boat, and obviously the rain was a factor for everyone that was out there."

© Getty Images Athletes receive hair cuts at the hairdresser's inside the Olympic Village during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

One significant concern among the 2024 Olympians is the absence of air conditioning units in the Olympic Village. As temperatures soared, athletes found themselves without adequate cooling, which could affect performance and comfort.

© Getty Images A general view of a viewing screen inside the Olympic Village's Village Plaza during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Gasol, who was one of Kobe Bryant's best friends, and the Athletes' Commission are keen to address such issues to ensure that future Games provide optimal conditions for all competitors.