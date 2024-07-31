How to watch Team USA Women's Basketball games during the 2024 Paris Olympics

In their first game of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the USA Women's National Basketball team delivered an outstanding performance, securing a convincing win against Japan with a final score of 102-76. As they progress through the group stages, basketball enthusiasts can anticipate thrilling games against formidable opponents such as Belgium and Germany.

Every women's basketball tournament game will be available thanks to Peacock, Telemundo, and NBC's extensive coverage. The group stage games are being held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, with the final rounds at Accor Arena in Paris.

© Getty Images Diana Taurasi #12 of Team United States high fives teammates before the Women's Group Phase - Group B game between Japan and the United States on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 29, 2024, in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Where to Watch

Streaming: Every Team USA women's basketball game will be streamed live on Peacock.

Key Details

Dates: July 28 - August 11

Competing Teams

Twelve women's basketball teams are competing in the 2024 Olympics. France qualified automatically as the host nation. The other countries are:

Group A: Serbia, Spain, People's Republic of China, Puerto Rico

Canada, Nigeria, Australia, France Group C: Germany, United States, Japan, Belgium

Team USA Roster

The U.S. women's basketball team boasts a star-studded roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics:

Napheesa Collier — Minnesota Lynx Kahleah Copper — Phoenix Mercury Chelsea Gray — Las Vegas Aces Brittney Griner — Phoenix Mercury Sabrina Ionescu — New York Liberty Jewell Loyd — Seattle Storm Kelsey Plum — Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart — New York Liberty Diana Taurasi — Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas — Connecticut Sun A’ja Wilson — Las Vegas Aces Jackie Young — Las Vegas Aces

© Getty Images A'Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States and Evelyn Mawuli #30 of Team Japan battle for a rebound during the Women's Group Phase - Group C game between Japan and United States on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 29, 2024, in Lille, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Olympic Women's Basketball Schedule

Here is a detailed schedule for the women's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

July 31

Group A: Puerto Rico vs. Spain – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore on NBC Universo at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Puerto Rico vs. Spain – 5 a.m. ET (Peacock, encore on NBC Universo at 11:30 a.m. ET) Group A: China vs. Serbia – 7:30 a.m. ET (Peacock)

August 1

Group C: Japan vs. Germany – 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

Japan vs. Germany – 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Group B: Australia vs. Canada – 7:30 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

Australia vs. Canada – 7:30 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Group B: France vs. Nigeria – 11:15 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

France vs. Nigeria – 11:15 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Group C: Belgium vs. USA – 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, encore on USA at 12 a.m. ET)

August 3

Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico – 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

China vs. Puerto Rico – 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Group A: Serbia vs. Spain – 7:30 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

August 4

Group C : Japan vs. Belgium – 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

: Japan vs. Belgium – 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria – 7:30 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

Canada vs. Nigeria – 7:30 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Group C: Germany vs. USA – 11 a.m. ET (Peacock, Telemundo, encore on USA at 11 p.m. ET)

Germany vs. USA – 11 a.m. ET (Peacock, Telemundo, encore on USA at 11 p.m. ET) Group B: Australia vs. France – 3 p.m. E.T. (Peacock)

August 7

Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock)

5 a.m. E.T. (Peacock) Quarterfinal: 8 a.m. E.T. (Peacock, encore on NBC Universo at 10 a.m. E.T.)

8 a.m. E.T. (Peacock, encore on NBC Universo at 10 a.m. E.T.) Quarterfinal: noon E.T. (Peacock)

noon E.T. (Peacock) Quarterfinal: 3:15 p.m. E.T. (Peacock, USA, encore on USA at 11:30 p.m. E.T.)

August 9

Semifinal: 11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, encore on USA at 6 p.m. ET)

11:15 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, encore on USA at 6 p.m. ET) Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, NBC Universo, encore on USA at 8 p.m. ET)

© Getty Images Saori Miyazaki #32 of Team Japan defends Chelsea Gray #8 of Team United States during the Women's Group Phase - Group C game between Japan and United States on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 29, 2024, in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

August 11

Bronze Final: 5:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

5:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA) Gold Final: 9:30 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBC, encore on USA at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Mark your calendars and set your alarms for these exciting games. Team USA is poised for another strong performance, and you won't want to miss a second of the action.​​​​