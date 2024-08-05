Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling seen together on rare family outing at the Olympics in Paris

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling surprised fans with a rare public appearance together at the Paris Olympics. The couple, who typically keep their personal lives private, were spotted enjoying the equestrian competition, which took place at the gardens of the Palace of Versailles. Their daughters, Esmeralda (9) and Amanda (8), joined them, making this a family outing.

The couple dressed casually and stylishly. Eva looked stunning in a belted navy blue dress, white heels, and oversized cream color sunglasses that matched her hand bag—all retaining her personal vintage chic style. At some points during the event, the stunning Cuban-American actress also wore an FEI straw hat to shield herself from the sun.

© Backgrid/The Grosby Group Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes and their daughters were seen leaving the gymnastics final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Gosling, the star of blockbuster films like Barbie, opted to wear a white tank top with a plaid shirt on top, khaki pants and a Paris 2024 baseball cap. The couple's presence at the Olympics was unique, as they often avoid the public eye due to their busy schedules.

© LOIC VENANCE Eva Mendes and her Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mendes, who launched a sponge business, Skura Style, in 2022, has been busy managing her venture while sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram. She frequently posts funny videos and celebrates her Cuban heritage, sharing cultural traditions with her family.

© Photo by Pierre Costabadie/Icon Sport/Sipa USA Eva Mendes during the Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Photo by Pierre Costabadie/Icon Sport/Sipa USA)

The 50-year-old actress has stepped back from acting to focus on raising their children, emphasizing the importance of being present in their lives. When asked about retiring from acting in past interviews, she said, "It was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I was older, and I knew that my kids were going to be little once, and whatever I do or don’t do right now is going to affect them for the rest of their lives."

Other celebrities spotted at the Paris Olympics

In addition to Gosling and Mendes, the Paris Olympics attracted numerous other high-profile celebrities. Sharon Stone, Kendall Jenner, Pau Gasol and his wife, Ariana Grande, and Jessica Chastain were among the notable figures seen at various events.

© Jean Catuffe Sharon Stone, French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera attend the men's tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise, longtime friends, were spotted sharing a warm embrace at Bercy Arena, where they came to support gymnast Simone Biles’ return to the competition - in which she took home a gold medal. The star-studded attendance to these events just underscores the Olympics’ huge global appeal, drawing a diverse group of celebrities and A-listers