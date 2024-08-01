Simone Biles wins the 2024 Olympic Individual All-Around title

Simone Biles has done it again two days after leading the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a redemptive gold medal. On Thursday, August 1, she claimed the title of Olympic all-around champion at the Paris 2024 Olympics, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

The Competition

Simone Biles faced formidable competition, particularly from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who has rivaled Biles with her challenging routines and secured second place at last year's World Championships. Also in the mix was Suni Lee, Biles' fellow American and reigning Olympic all-around champion from Tokyo 2020. The stage was set for an epic showdown at Paris' Bercy Arena, broadcasted live at 12:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC, USA Network, and E!, and streamed on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms, with a prime-time broadcast at 8 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

© Getty Images USA's Simone Biles following her performance on the Balance Beam during the Women's All-Around Final at the Bercy Arena on the sixth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Thursday August 1, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Road to Victory

The women's all-around final consisted of four rotations: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Routine.

Vault

Sunisa Lee kicked off the competition with a score of 13.933.

Rebeca Andrade followed with an impeccable performance, earning a 15.100.

Simone Biles dazzled with a powerful Yurchenko double pike, scoring 15.766.

Alice D'Amato of Italy earned a solid 14.000 after a Yurchenko double full.

of Italy earned a solid 14.000 after a Yurchenko double full. Manila Esposito , also from Italy, scored 13.866 with a Yurchenko double full.

, also from Italy, scored 13.866 with a Yurchenko double full. Kaylia Nemour from Algeria impressed with a strong vault performance.

© Getty Images Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil reacts after finishing her routine on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Uneven Bars

Rebeca Andrade continued her strong performance with a score of 14.666.

Simone Biles earned 13.733, putting her behind Andrade.

Suni Lee, known for her prowess on the uneven bars, scored 14.866.

Flavia Saraiva from Brazil also excelled in this event.

© Getty Images Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Balance Beam

Simone Biles regained control with a stellar performance, scoring 14.566.

Sunisa Lee showed some nerves, earning 14.000 after a couple of wobbles.

Rebeca Andrade had a few wobbles as well, scoring 14.133.

Floor Routine

Suni Lee secured her medal position with a score of over 13.000.

Rebeca Andrade scored 14.033.

Simone Biles sealed her victory with an outstanding 15.066.

© Getty Images US' Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Results

Gold: Simone Biles (USA)

Silver: Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)

Bronze: Sunisa Lee (USA)

© Getty Images US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout the competition, gymnasts from Brazil, the United States, and Italy vied for the top three spots. Algerian uneven bars phenom Kaylia Nemour, Italy's Alice D'Amato, and China's Qiu Qiyuan were also strong contenders, showcasing the depth of talent in this year's Olympics.

Team Finals

Biles, Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, U.S. women’s gymnastics team members, clinched the gold medal in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. team triumphed with a commanding lead, outscoring Italy, which took silver, and Brazil, which secured bronze.

Biles concluded the event with a stellar floor exercise, earning a score of 14.666. Despite stepping out of bounds once, Biles remained unfazed, knowing that her performance was more than enough to secure the victory. As she finished her routine, she raised a No. 1 in the air and blew kisses to the crowd, who responded with loud chants of “USA! USA!” Biles’ teammates quickly embraced her, celebrating their collective achievement.

© Getty Images The United States team of Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee celebrate after the team's victory during the Artistic Gymnastics Team Final for Women at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30th, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The U.S. team dominated the competition with nearly a six-point margin over Italy. This victory marked an emphatic blowout, underscoring the team’s unity. The Bercy Arena in Paris was a spectacle of star power and athletic skills as various celebrities gathered to cheer on Team USA's gymnasts during their final round at the 2024 Olympics. The arena vibrated excitedly as fans and superstars watched them compete one last time in Paris 2024.