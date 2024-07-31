Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brazil's Flavia Saraiva wins bronze after a gruesome accident during Olympic finals
Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The incident occurred during Saraiva's warm-up routine on the uneven bars

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
JULY 31, 2024 11:55 AM EDT

Resilience and determination have a new face. Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva secured, alongside her team, a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris despite suffering a significant injury during warm-ups. The 24-year-old gymnast sustained a cut above her right eye after a fall on the uneven bars, leaving her with a bloody eyebrow and what appeared to be a black eye.

The incident occurred during Saraiva's warm-up routine on the uneven bars. She fell, resulting in a deep cut that required immediate medical attention.

Flavia Saraiva of Brazil after injuring herself during uneven bars warm-up before the start of competition during the Artistic Gymnastics Team Final for Women at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30th, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)© Getty Images

Photos from the scene show a visibly shaken Saraiva with blood streaming down her face. Despite the severity of the injury, she quickly received medical care and reappeared with a bandage over her brow.

Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil receives medical treatment during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)© Getty Images

"She left to get medical attention, but she is back," NBC announcer Rich Lerner reported during the broadcast. "She's tough." Olympic gold medalist and analyst Laurie Hernandez added, "There is nothing worse than not just falling in warm-ups but blanking out and having that moment replay in your mind right before competing."

Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil is seen before competing on the Uneven Bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Demonstrating remarkable composure, Saraiva returned to the competition and performed her routine on the uneven bars, earning an impressive score of 13.666. She later captivated the audience with a floor routine set to a French classic. Saraiva's performance was a highlight of the event, showcasing her strength and tenacity.

Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil celebrates after her routine on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Saraiva's teammate, Rebeca Andrade, often seen as a friendly rival to Team USA's Simone Biles, supported Flavia after the accident and her routine. The Brazilian women's gymnastics team, which includes Rebeca Andrade, Jade BarbosaLorrane Oliveira, and Julia Soares, made history by winning the nation's first-ever medal in the sport at the 2024 Olympics.

Bronze medalists, Team Brazil celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)© Naomi Baker,Getty Images

The Brazilian team ended with a total score of 164.497, trailing around six points behind the gold-winning U.S. team led by Simone Biles. While competing in her third Olympic Games, Saraiva beamed with pride as she received the bronze medal, marking a significant achievement in her career and for Brazilian gymnastics. Italy took home the silver medal.

