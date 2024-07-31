Brazil's Flavia Saraiva wins bronze after a gruesome accident during Olympic finals

Resilience and determination have a new face. Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva secured, alongside her team, a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris despite suffering a significant injury during warm-ups. The 24-year-old gymnast sustained a cut above her right eye after a fall on the uneven bars, leaving her with a bloody eyebrow and what appeared to be a black eye.

The incident occurred during Saraiva's warm-up routine on the uneven bars. She fell, resulting in a deep cut that required immediate medical attention.

© Getty Images Photos from the scene show a visibly shaken Saraiva with blood streaming down her face. Despite the severity of the injury, she quickly received medical care and reappeared with a bandage over her brow.



© Getty Images "She left to get medical attention, but she is back," NBC announcer Rich Lerner reported during the broadcast. "She's tough." Olympic gold medalist and analyst Laurie Hernandez added, "There is nothing worse than not just falling in warm-ups but blanking out and having that moment replay in your mind right before competing."

© Getty Images Demonstrating remarkable composure, Saraiva returned to the competition and performed her routine on the uneven bars, earning an impressive score of 13.666. She later captivated the audience with a floor routine set to a French classic. Saraiva's performance was a highlight of the event, showcasing her strength and tenacity.



© Getty Images Saraiva's teammate, Rebeca Andrade, often seen as a friendly rival to Team USA's Simone Biles, supported Flavia after the accident and her routine. The Brazilian women's gymnastics team, which includes Rebeca Andrade, Jade Barbosa, Lorrane Oliveira, and Julia Soares, made history by winning the nation's first-ever medal in the sport at the 2024 Olympics.