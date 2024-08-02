Tom Cruise to perform an epic stunt at closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise will be closing out the Paris Olympics in an epic fashion. The record-breaking actor and stuntman will play a part in the Olympics' closing ceremony and has been preparing an epic stunt over the past months. The moment will represent the end of the Paris Olympics while also teasing the 2028 Olympics, which will be hosted in Los Angeles.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Tom Cruise at the Paris Olympics

TMZ was the first to break the news, claiming that Cruise had been preparing a skydiving stunt for the ceremony. According to the report, Cruise will begin the stunt by swinging from the State de France stadium before reaching the field. The ceremony will then air a pre-recorded segment that lasts two minutes, featuring Cruise bringing the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles. It was shot in March under much secrecy.

Reports claim Cruise will land on the Hollywood sign and interact with other notorious Los Angeles locations. The publication claims the segment is packed with surprises, including interactions with different Olympic athletes. The idea was reportedly suggested by Cruise to the Olympic Committee, with him being a longtime fan of the event.

© Karwai Tang Tom Cruise at Wimbledon

Cruise's time in Paris

Over the past few days, Cruise has been spotted spending time in Paris and enjoying various Olympic events. He was first seen at the Olympic opening ceremony on July 26, which featured Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, drag queens, and more. He then attended the women’s gymnastics qualifiers as well as various swimming competitions.

“It’s awesome,” he said in an interview with Reuters. “Great stories, great athletes. It’s incredible what they have to do, the sense of accomplishment.”

Cruise has yet to acknowledge the rumors, but Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 committee, teased the closing ceremony. He described it as a "solemn and emotional, but it will also be a time for celebration... Innovative, surprising and brilliant, these ceremonies already promise to be very powerful."