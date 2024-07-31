Why Tom Cruise didn't attend his daughter Suri's graduation

Tom Cruise has been rumored to have an estranged relationship with his daughter Suri. The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and the 'Mission Impossible' star graduated in New York City back in June, with her closest family members and friends in attendance. However, Cruise was nowhere to be seen during the ceremony.

Where was the actor while Suri was graduating?

Online users wondered about the reason for the actor to not attend Suri's ceremony after photos and videos of Cruise surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, Cruise was spotted in the VIP tent at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie, Taylor's romantic partner, Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and more stars.

Their father-daughter relationship:

Cruise was all smiles at the concert, with many speculating about the relationship between the actor and his daughter. Suri also changed her name to Suri Noelle, ahead of her journey to college.

She now uses her mom's middle name, Noelle, as her surname, instead of Cruise. As reported by Page Six, a source revealed that Suri "is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” adding that one of the reasons for the change is that she “wants her own identity.”

© James Devaney/WireImage Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, and Suri on October 8, 2011, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Suri and Katie's relationship:

The outlet also confirmed that Cruise has an estranged relationship with his daughter and wants "no part" in her life. However, he has yet to address the rumors. Suri and Katie are known to be very close to each other, with a close source to Us Weekly revealing that they are inseparable.

“You'd struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other. They're a real team—their connection is a beautiful thing to witness,” the insider told the publication.