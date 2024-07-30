Mariah Carey and her kids prove to be big fans of Olivia Rodrigo [PHOTOS]

Mariah Carey and her kids are sharing their excitement after watching Olivia Rodrigo on stage. The 21-year-old singer has been performing her hit songs around the world, and multiple celebs and stars have proved to be big fans after attending her show, including Mimi, who documented her time at the Guts World Tour stop in Atlanta.

After seeing the show, Mariah met with Olivia backstage and posed for a couple of photos with her kids. The two musicians were all smiles, with Olivia revealing that she was honored to have her at the concert with her kids. "ur the absolute greatest!!! thank u sm for coming," Olivia commented on Instagram.

Mariah posted the photos on social media, including a group photo with her 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. "We are OBSESSED with Olivia Rodrigo," Mariah wrote, referring to one of her hit songs with the same name.

“Last tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like @oliviarodrigo i love u so much i had the time of my life it was a dream fr,” Monroe wrote. Olivia also signed her T-shirt and wrote, "Roe, all my love!"

Fans of the pair also shared their excitement for their interaction, with many commenting on the photos. "OBSESSED with this pic!!! Also I loooooooove that dress," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Mariah just acknowledge someone. Olivia you lucky girl."

Other online users even asked the two singers to collab, calling them an "iconic duo." Olivia continues her tour, as she has 14 shows left on the final U.S. leg of her tour, including four nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. After that, she will end the tour in October following her shows in Asia and Australia.