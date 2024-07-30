Tobin Heath and Christen Press confirm their romance after 8 years: 'Are we that lucky?'

Tobin Heath and Christen Press are going public with their romance. The two soccer stars revealed that they have been together for 8 years, and while they have preferred to keep their personal life private, the pair took the opportunity to talk about their relationship during their latest interview at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two athletes also explained that they had not been hiding and that their inner circle knew about their romance. However, they wanted to have a "little privacy" when it came to their love life. “Tobin and I were not really friends,” Christen said during an episode of Peacock’s 'Watch with Alex Cooper.'

“We weren’t really running in the same circles, and then as soon as I actually got to know her, there was just like, a magnetism. I was like, ‘That’s what I want’ and I never looked back. I still feel the exact same way," she said about their chemistry.

© Jon Kopaloff Christen Press and Tobin Heath attend RE-INC Women's World Cup Watch Party at Chief Clubhouse on July 21, 2023 in Los Angeles.

“The other day, someone said to us, ‘Oh, you guys just met, you look like you’re in love,’” she said, admitting that their love is still going strong. “And I’m like, ‘No, it’s been eight years.’”

The pair, who won a bronze medal for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are known to be inseparable. “Sometimes we look at each other, we’re just like, ‘Is this actually like real?’” she added. “Are we that lucky?”

© David Livingston Christen Press and Tobin Heath attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

“We were never in the closet, like, hiding it,” Christen said. “Our people always knew what was going on with us. It was the public, the fans that we got our little privacy.” She continued; “I think there was something a little bit forbidden when it comes to navigating that situation."

© Naomi Baker - FIFA The couple posed with the Women's World Cup trophy after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match.

“We’re both forwards so competing for a spot, competing for time. And then off the field, locking it down, being in a relationship and navigating that through the early, early stages of our relationship," she added. “It’s kind of this protective bubble,” Tobin said. “It was kind of more normal than it sounds.”