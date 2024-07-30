Justin and Hailey Bieber are 'committed' to each other and ready to welcome their baby

Justin and Hailey Bieber are eagerly preparing for their newest adventure: parenthood. After announcing in May that they are expecting their first child together, the Biebers have enjoyed their time together while getting ready to welcome their baby. The couple, who initially exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2018 and celebrated their union with a grand fairytale wedding a year later, are now focusing on the next chapter of their lives.

According to an exclusive source from PEOPLE, they are committed to each other and dedicated to becoming their best parents. "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival, and it's very cute," says the insider. They are super committed to their marriage and to being the best parents possible."

© Getty Images In New York City, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 23, 2024.

Sources close to the couple highlight Hailey's protective instincts towards her growing family and her support for Justin. Her support and patience have provided him with safety and stability. "Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on," adds the source.

Growing up with a famous last name, Hailey has always strived to discover her identity. A friend of the couple notes that she has been a grounding force for Justin. Her family is who they are, but she always wanted her own identity," the friend explains.

© @haileybieber

Hailey and Justin’s love story has been a whirlwind romance and undeniable chemistry. The couple first dated briefly in 2016, only to part ways before reconnecting in 2018. Their rekindled romance quickly heated up, and within three months of getting back together, the pair tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City. A year later, they celebrated with a more extravagant wedding in South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends.

© The Grosby Group Pregnant Hailey Bieber turns heads in a sheer bodysuit while eating dinner with hubby Justin Bieber and bestie Justine Skye in New York. The stylish parents-to-be are currently expecting their first child together.

Since then, the Biebers have been open about their desire to start a family, frequently sharing their hopes and dreams for the future in interviews and social media posts. Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy.

“The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”