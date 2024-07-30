Nicole Kidman's stunning red carpet moment with her daughter Sunday Rose in Paris

Nicole Kidman is a proud mom. The Hollywood star stepped out in an all-white ensemble in Paris, accompanied by her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. The mother-daughter duo graced the red carpet at the OMEGA House event, where the pair posed for photos in elegant looks.
Their latest outing comes after their sweet moment at Paris Fashion Week, where they wore matching black ensembles and attended the Balenciaga show with their friends, Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreiber.
This time Nicole and Sunday had another mother-daughter moment, with Nicole wearing a white skirt and a matching top paired with white heels and a watch from the brand. Meanwhile, Sunday decided to wear a gray vest with matching gray trousers, metallic sandals, and a gold watch.
The pair styled their hair in loose waves, posing together on the red carpet before entering the event. Nicole and her husband Keith Urban are parents to Sunday and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.