Why Coco Gauff was not happy with the Olympic Village living conditions

Coco Gauff is opening up about her time at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 20-year-old tennis star documented what it was like inside the Olympic Village, revealing the communal living situation, which was shared with other ten athletes, sharing only two bathrooms.

Coco took to social media to share a series of clips with the rest of the athletes. “10 girls, two bathrooms #olympics,” she wrote on TikTok, with multiple clips and the sound compilation of different horror movies including 'Ready or Not,' 'Pearl' and 'Hereditary.'

Following the situation and the complaints of other athletes, some of the tennis players from the U.S. were relocated to a nearby hotel, while only five of them remained at the Olympic Village.

© Joe Scarnici

Coco is still competing in women's doubles and mixed doubles after being eliminated from the women's singles competition. The tennis star was defeated during the third round at Court Philippe-Chatier by Wimbledon semi-finalist Donna Vekic.

© Lintao Zhang

She also took a moment to discuss the situation with the chair umpire Jaume Campistol. “I never argue these calls but he called it out before I hit the ball. It always happens to me on this court!” Coco said. “Call the supervisor. It always happens to me, every time. You understand that I always have to advocate for myself, all the time. I’m getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me.”

“There’s been multiple times this year where that’s happened to me — where I felt like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court,” she said. “These points are big deals. Usually afterward, they apologize. So it’s kind of frustrating. The ‘Sorry’ doesn’t help you once the match is over. I can’t say I would have won the match if I would have won that point.”