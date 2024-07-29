Sisters in Paris! Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia meet with Rafael Nadal and snap selfies at the Olympics

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia have been making and capturing memories at the Paris Olympics. On Saturday, Queen Letizia and King Felipe's daughters watched Spanish tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz win their doubles match against Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

The Spanish Royal House posted a video from Leonor and Sofia's first stop at the Olympics, which included footage of them meeting with Rafael and Carlos, plus a quick video selfie of the sisters at the match. "The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía are in Paris to give their full support to the Spanish Olympic Team," the post was captioned (translated to English).

Leonor, 18, and Sofia, 17, kicked off day two at the Olympics with a selfie shared on the Royal House's official Instagram account. "Second day of the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía in Paris to support our Olympic athletes 💪🏻," the caption alongside the snapshot reads (translated to English). "The morning started with a great debut of the Spanish men's water polo team against Australia that ended in victory.They then greeted the members of the Olympic swimming team who have trained and competed in the pool during the day.And as a culmination of an intense morning, they cheered on the Spanish women's hockey team, which made its debut by achieving a huge victory against Great Britain.Great start for the Spanish delegation at these Paris Games 👏🏻."

© Pascal Le Segretain Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain snapped at selfie during a beach volleyball match on July 29

The royal selfies continued on Monday, July 29, at a beach volleyball match. Later in the day, Leonor and Sofia attended fencing competitions in addition to a handball match. The siblings also paid a visit to the Olympic Village to greet volunteers, staff and athletes from the Spanish Olympic team.

The Spanish royals' parents were in Paris last week for the Opening Ceremony, where King Felipe proved that his selfie game is strong like his daughter Princess Leonor's. The dad of two snapped a selfie of himself and his wife Queen Letizia at the Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26.

On the eve of the Opening Ceremony, His Majesty, who is a former Olympian himself, told members of the Spanish Olympic team: "What I want is for you to live this experience in the best way possible, to enjoy it and enjoy the excitement of getting there, because the effort you have had to make to get there is already a success. So now enjoy it and do it as best as possible, because you know how to do it very well. And nothing else. We will have the opportunity to share a little time here and tomorrow at the opening and little by little we will see the different competitions.”