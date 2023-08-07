Eva Mendes reveals where she got her ‘Cubana ways’ from

Eva Mendes shared some amazing photos with her mother. In a new Instagram post, Mendes shows herself and her mother looking at the camera and wearing sunglasses.

Mendes’ post shows two photos, one of herself and her mother, and an old photograph of her mother. The first photo shows the two looking at the camera while wearing sunglasses, with Mendes throwing a kiss to the camera. The second image is an old photo of Mendes’ mother when she was young, looking incredibly similar to Mendes herself. She’s also throwing a kiss to the camera. “Mami & Me,” she captioned the post. “Slide to see where I get my Cubana ways from. That’s Mami 50 years ago. Te amo Mami.”

In a previous post, she shared that same photo of her mother while adding a new comment. “My Cuban Mami,” she wrote. Crazy & beautiful to look back and see her this way. One day my kids will also figure out I wasn’t always Mami. We gotta keep telling our stories. There’s so much to tell in all us women.”

Mendes recently shared a controversial topic with her followers. One of her most important rules for her kids. She shared a gif of herself shaking her head and hands, writing, “When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi.”

While many agreed with her, a lot of people didn’t, claiming that it was very difficult to keep kids in the dark when it comes to intetnet. “Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It’s too dangerous.”

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...