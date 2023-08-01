Eva Mendes teases her next red carpet look featuring headwrap and gloves

Eva Mendes is ready for her close-up. The 49-year-old Cuban star is teasing her next red carpet look made entirely out of sponges, following the success of her brand Skura Style.

The Hollywood actress and businesswoman showcased the hilarious ensemble on her Instagram account, promoting the colorful sponges and joking about her upcoming red carpet appearance, covering herself with blue, green, and orange sponges.

And while Eva was just joking about the sponge dress, she gave her best poses and paired the look with a pair of gold statement earrings and an edgy makeup look including a pink lip. She also wore her hair in a half-up half-down ponytail, rocking a matching gold necklace and neon green sunglasses.

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala? Is this what they mean when they say “clean fashion”?” Eva wrote on Instagram. “Ok, not great, but if you can do better I’ll post yours later today. Whatcha got ?!” she asked her fans and followers.

“My kids literally think I’m wearing this at all times with them just rubbing their messy hands on me,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “First look I thought was a real dress.” Other online users also pointed out that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monet X Change had previously worn a sponge dress. “MonetXChange She’s coming for your look!” someone else added.