Christina Aguilera turns pink purse into mini skirt: See her look

Christina Aguilera is always jumping on the latest fashion trends. The iconic singer recently stunned in a new dazzling look, wearing a Berlin-based fashion brand known for its edgy and chic designs.

The 42-year-old star showed off her new micro mini skirt by Namilia, turning a sparkly pink Birkin bag into a skirt. Christina paired the simple yet fashionable ensemble with a black top, clear heels, and black sunglasses.

She also wore her blonde hair in a messy bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look. The singer also showed a close-up of her nail design in black and white, as well as the intricate details of the SS24 rose crystal handbag skirt.

“Xtina is such a legend! She looks effortlessly perfect here!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “That skirt is carrying precious cargo for real,” adding, “Mama is In her bag! Literally.” Christina posted a clip of the brand’s latest runway show in Berlin, Germany, showing her appreciation for the designs.

Namilia is also one of the fan-favorite brands of celebrities such as Dua Lipa, SZA, Cardi B, Paris Hilton, and Nicki Minaj. Christina is not afraid of playing with fashion both on and off the stage. She recently showed off her all-denim ensemble, perfectly paired with a white top, a matching purse, clear heels, statement earrings, and black sunglasses.