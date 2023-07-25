Christina Aguilera hugs Selena Gomez and Karol G: ‘Love these girls’

Selena Gomez had an epic 31st birthday over the weekend and more photos have come out of the fabulous event. The star-studded party saw three Latina powerhouses come together as Gomez, Christina Aguilera, and Karol G were all in attendance. On Tuesday, the “Hips Don’t Lie singer,” shared photos posing with her fellow Latinas.





Aguilera was all smiles as she hugged the two women. Although they are all now A-Listers, Karol G and Gomez likely looked up to Aguilera when it came to their career. “Love these girls,” she wrote in the caption.

Becky G shared the love in the comments writing, “Cuties.”



Friends loved seeing the ladies come together, “these photos need to be in a museum,” someone wrote. Now that they’ve all been in the same place, people are ready for collaboration. “Latin lady marmalade collab?” a fan wrote.

Gomez shared her own gallery of photos from her special birthday that looked at the exclusive guest list. Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Claudio, and Benny Blanco, were among some of the attendees.

SELENA’S BARBIE WORLD

Barbie is debatably one of the most talked about movies this year, with one of the successful marketing campaigns. It came out right in time for Gomez, who had a viewing party with friends and family, including her sister Gracie, who she calles her “little me.”







The party all wore pink Barbie looks, accessorizing with matching cowboy hats. She shared a gallery of photos from the screening Monday quoting Mean Girls, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” one fan joked in the comment, “It’s Monday, but if Selena says Wednesday then it must be.”

