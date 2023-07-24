Rosalía treats herself to an Italian escapade and ends with the Vatican keys

Rosalía is an unstoppable force that has taken the world by storm, but still, she manages to add another jaw-dropping feat to her impressive repertoire — and we don’t mean musically. The Spanish singer got her hands on the keys to the Vatican Museum!

After wowing the crowds at the Nyon Festival in Switzerland, the “Tuya” songstress decided it was time for a well-deserved Italian escapade. The star took to Rome and couldn’t resist the allure of the Vatican Museum’s wonders.

She met Gianni Crea, the gatekeeper extraordinaire responsible for opening and closing those monumental doors daily for over 20,000 eager tourists. Starstruck by such a distinguished visitor, Gianni pulled out all the stops. He willingly handed Rosalía his colossal keychain, boasting some keys that could easily pass for ancient relics locked away in a top-secret vault. Together, they embarked on an exclusive museum tour, uncovering every hidden nook and cranny like a pair of Indiana Jones-style adventurers.

Rosalía’s selfie game was on point!

She made sure to immortalize every second of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Move over, Vatican guards; Rosalía’s got this! She even took it upon herself to spin the doors, showing off her impressive doorman skills.

Embracing tradition, she tossed a coin into the Trevi Fountain, securing her return to the Eternal City. As if that wasn’t enough, she indulged in some tantalizing Roman delicacies, savoring every mouthful of carbonara pasta and delectable buttery sweets.

As she strolled through Rome’s cobblestone streets, Rosalía effortlessly turned heads with her eye-catching fashion choices. Who needs comfort when you can make a fashion statement, right? From a stunning long satin skirt with a floral flair, paired with an oversized black sweatshirt and platform booties, to a whimsical yellow and lilac sweater and skirt ensemble, complete with white stockings and mule heels adorned with a charming pompom—she rocked it all with her signature style.

In June, Rosalía showed the high risk of failure she experienced while working undercover as a restaurant staff member in Spain. The singer disguised herself under a wig and glasses and pretended to be a waitress in a candid camera episode of the entertainment show “El Hormiguero” hosted by Pablo Motos.

The video shows Rosalía arriving at her “new job” for her shift and immediately following the job’s duties, which included taking orders, delivering food, and informing about what’s on the menu.

To Rosalía’s surprise, people began recognizing her voice and then put it with her face. “Are you Rosalía?” one diner asked, looking at her, convinced by their words. Rosalía doubted to answers but then confirmed her real identity. She then proceeded to hug and take pictures of those who recognized her.