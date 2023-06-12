Is Rosalía’s single ‘Tuya’ about an alleged romance between her and Hunter Schafer?

Rosalía has premiered her new single, “Tuya,” a song featuring a fusion of reggaeton, techno, and flamenco merged with the interesting sound of the Japanese koto. According to the Catalan artist, the track is “a piece of heaven,” however, what makes it more interesting is that the song is allegedly inspired by the romance Rosalía lived with actress Hunter Schafer way before she began dating Rauw Alejandro.

During an appearance at the ¡Anda Ya! Tv show, the Spanish global sensation told hosts Dani Moreno, El Gallo, and Cristina Boscá the song draws inspiration from Japan; therefore, she recorded the music video there.

“People are enjoying it,” Rosalía said. “’Tuya’ is inspired by traditional music, but there is a mixture of several layers that remind one. It was perfect to be able to get there.”

Is the song about Hunter Schafer?

Although Rosalía didn’t confirm or deny the allegations, the artist decided to let her followers continue making up their stories. “How nice it is that everyone makes their own story... I love it. As a writer, I like when others create their versions. I will never break the magic of ‘this is fiction, and this is personal.’”

At the moment, Rosalía is touring across Europe. You can catch her next in Italy, France, Belgium, or Switzerland.