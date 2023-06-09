New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rosalía, Maluma, BTS, and more

Summer is just days away which means you need the perfect playlist. Listen to our weekly round-up of new music here.

1. ROSALÍA - TUYA

Rosalía pays homage to Japanese culture in her new song “Tuya.” “Exploring is part of who I am as a musician, and, in the case of ‘Tuya,’ inspirations such as reggaeton, Japanese instruments, flamenco, and gabber techno coexist at the same level,” Rosalía remarked in a press statement.

2. Maluma - COCO LOCO

Maluma has us ready to dance with his new song “COCO LOCO.” The catchy single was produced by MadMusick and written by Maluma,Julio González Tavares, Jonathan Rivera, Giencarlos Rivera, Edgar Barrera and Vicente Barco.

3. EL ALFA X Peso Pluma - Plebada

It seems like every week Peso Pluma has a new song. This time the Mexican singer taking over the music industry collaborates with El Alfa for “Plebada.” The music video gained 7.3 million views in less than 48 hours.

4. Polimá Westcoast & Emilia - NAGASAKI

The Chilean Polimá Westcoast collaborates with Emilia for “Nagasaki.” Per La Cuarta Westcoast he met and became friends with Emilia at the Festival de Viña. “I sent her “Nagasaki” by AirDrop, Emi recorded a few weeks later and ended up with this hit,” he explained.

5. Aitana - LAS BABYS

Aitana is ready to dance with her new song “Las Babys.” The catchy track is the perfect soundtrack for your girls’ night out.



6. paopao Dei V- en guerra

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter paopao, joins forces with DEI V for “en guerra.” The song tells a story about turbulent, and toxic love story.

7. MAVICA - no puedo decir que no (no regrets)

Singer-songwriter Marta Casanova aka Mavica releases “no puedo decir que no.” The song is all about ending realizing a relationship has to come to an end.



8. Gerardo Ortiz - Gente Del Nini

Gerardo Ortiz returns with new corrido, “Gente del Nini.” The single is the fourth track the artist has previewed from his forthcoming album, No Tengo Rival which will be released this summer in July.

9. Shawn Mendes- WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR

Amid his reconcilation amd break-up with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes drops the new song “WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR.”

10. BTS- Take Two

As BTS celebrates their 10 year anniversary, the group releases “Take Two.” Per Billboard, it’s a nod to their “second chapter” and an “ode to their fans.”