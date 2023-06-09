Why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up again: ‘Not right for each other’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to call it quits for a second time. The former celebrity couple was spotted having multiple romantic encounters since rekindling their love during the first weekend of Coachella, and while they had reportedly “practically moved in with each other,” as revealed by Us Weekly, it seems things have not worked out this time around.

A close source to the two stars revealed to The Sun that after being back together again for six weeks, they have now realized that it was not the best decision. “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” the source said to the publication.

“But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.” They continued, “In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Shawn and Camila were photographed holding hands in New York City and sharing a sweet moment in Los Angeles in recent weeks. They had been spotted going on coffee dates and even working out together, however, the brief romance is apparently coming to an end.

“It feels like a new relationship,” Us Weekly reported last week, with an insider revealing that the pair might have taken their connection “for granted.” “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together,” the source explained, adding that their feelings came “flooding back” after seeing each other.