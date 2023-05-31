Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello step out in matching gym outfits

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been reconnecting following their split in November 2021. The two musicians have been going on multiple outings all around New York City, rekindling their love for each other, sharing some PDA, and twinning in matching outfits.

It seems the celebrity couple is also working out together, as they were photographed wearing similar gym clothing around SoHo. Camila and Shawn walked side by side while having a casual conversation when they were spotted by the paparazzi.

The pair wore all-black outfits and seemed to be getting ready for a workout session after grabbing some cold brew. Camila paired the look with a white Lululemon Belt Bag, black sneakers, and matching sunglasses, while Shawn wore a black backpack, white sneakers, and sunnies, apart from his Nike outfit.

This is not the first time the couple decide to wear matching outfits, as they were recently photographed in a very different ensemble while going on a romantic coffee date. Camila and Shawn were spotted rocking an edgy and casual look, with the ‘Havana’ singer wearing a leather jacket, denim jeans, a white crop top, and black sneakers.

Shawn wore one of his go-to ensembles, including a black tank top, denim jeans, white sneakers, and his black backpack. And while they seem to be getting closer again, an insider revealed to Page Six that they “remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” after reconnecting at Coachella.