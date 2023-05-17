Shawn Mendes shares a shirtless pic and reveals how he copes with bad anxiety

Shawn Mendes is using his thirst traps for good. The 24-year-old singer shared a post where he showed off his sculpted body while also sharing some of his favorite tips for managing bad anxiety during Mental Health Awareness month.

The post is made up of various images and a video, showing Mendes sweatty and without his shirt on. In all photos and clips, he’s immersed in nature, which is something incredibly benefitial for his mental health. “Honestly sometimes when i’m having bad anxiety doing things like meditation, journaling & breath work feels really hard to do,” he captioned the post. “Sometimes I just need REST & go into nature for a little bit. I’ve found my spots around town that I can escape to for an hour or so when things feel intense & it’s really changed my life. Nature kinda effortlessly heals us. I hope you’re doing okay.”

Mendes has been open with his mental health struggles, using his platform to discuss the topic sincerely. Last year, Mendes canceled some North American and European dates on his world tour, claiming he needed to prioritize his well being. "It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Over the past month, Mendes has been spotted with his ex Camila Cabello, sparking rumors of a reunion. The two were spotted kissing at Coachella and have since been spotted together in Los Angeles multiple times.

“Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” said an insider to Page Six. “They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

