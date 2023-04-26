Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still spending time together: Report

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are continuing to spend time together. The pair, who dated for over two years, reconnected at Coachella, with their moments captured by onlookers and concertgoers.

According to new reports, the pair have gone out on dates following their return to Los Angeles.

©GettyImages



Mendes and Cabello in 2019

PEOPLE reports that Cabello and Mendes have continued to see each other over the past couple of days. “They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out,“ said an insider. ”They have been hanging out just the two of them.“

Per the insider, Cabello and Mendes have been having a great time together, as if no time had passed. “They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/amRRGDmYun — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 15, 2023

Mendes and Camila were spotted together over Coachella weekend, with the two kissing, holding hands, and enjoying multiple musical acts together. Cabello released a snippet of a song titled “June Gloom” that appeared to reference her and Mendes’ reunion. “How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about,” read the lyrics.

Cabello and Mendes have yet to address their relationship to the media. The pair dated from 2019 until 2021, when they announced their break up in a joint statement.