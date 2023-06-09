RBD band members have yet to meet Maite Perroni’s baby

Before Maite Perroni immerses herself in rehearsals for the upcoming RBD concerts, she is enjoying the first months of motherhood and embracing the joy of welcoming her newborn daughter, Lía, alongside her husband, Andrés Tovar. The actress has chosen to keep her baby private for now. Even her fellow bandmates have yet to meet their beloved new “niece.”

Preparations for the Soy Rebelde Tour are in full swing, and with just over two months before the shows begin, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez gathered for an autograph signing event in Mexico City, where they confirmed that they still haven’t met Maite’s baby.

“I spoke to her, but I haven’t seen Lía yet. She hasn’t let us see her...She’s just a newborn,” Uckermann commented to the cameras of Hoy Día.

I’m hopeful that soon will be the day we hold the newest member of the RBD family, he added, “But our turn will come soon.”

Maite’s friends haven’t been able to meet Lía because, as Christopher explained, there is a physical distance preventing them from visiting on any given day of the week. The singer confirmed that Maite and her family are in the United States, but communication is going well: “I’ve been able to talk to her, and you can feel her happiness. She’s very joyful and content.”

Christian Chávez, on the other hand, didn’t make many comments about the baby but jokingly said, “We’re uncles again. We’re getting older.”

Maite Perroni is enjoying the sweetness of motherhood

On May 16, Maite confirmed on her Instagram profile that her baby girl had been born. Alongside a photo of the newborn, she wrote, “Welcome sleepless nights, diapers... along with our unconditional love! You are our greatest blessing. We love you, LIA! ✨.”

The happy mom shared how her life has been since her baby arrived. Through her Twitter account, Maite responded to some messages from her followers. “How are you? Have you managed to sleep for at least 10 minutes?” a user asked. “Sleep? What’s that?” the actress humorously replied.

Days later, her husband, Andrés Tovar, assured several media outlets that Maite was more than delighted. “She is a happy mom, content, in love, enjoying this moment. I swear, everyone tells you, ‘When your daughter is born, you’ll see.’ Nothing they tell you is enough until you have her in your arms, the three of you together, embracing, happy as a family,” he said.