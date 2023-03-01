Karol G has a request for RBD and their upcoming tour

Like most Latino millennials, Karol G is an RBD fan. Unlike the rest of us, Karol G has performed alongside Anahi, inviting her onstage while on her tour in Mexico. This week, while attending a fan event in Madrid where she was promoting her new record “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G took a minute to voice a fan request for RBD.

While addressing the crowd in Spanish, Karol G directed a message to RBD. “I know you guys are not coming to Spain, but I have to be honest,” she said. “RBD, please, any place in the world you guys go to is going to sell out. Everyone wants to see you, open up all the dates now because people are going to die waiting.”

The Spanish publication Los 40 reports that Karol G also shared her personal story with RBD and how they impacted her life. She shared that when she was young and “Rebelde” was airing, she wanted to wear the same school uniform as the women in the series, made up of a button down shirt and a skirt. The problem she had in her youth was that her parents wouldn’t allow her to leave the house while wearing such short and revealing skirts.

Over the course of the fan event, Karol G confirmed that she’d be attending RBD’s concert in Medellin. She also smiled and laughed when a fan asked if there would be a collaboration between herself and the band.

We’ll have to wait and see if Karol G will be attending the RBD concert as a regular fan or if she’ll surprise her hometown with a special appearance on the show, performing alongside the beloved band.