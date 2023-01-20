RBD is going on tour! Here are the best memes & fan reactions

RBD fans are having a good time. 15 years after their split, the band has announced a reunion tour that will take them to some of the most iconic stages across Mexico, the United States, and Brazil. The tour is made up of 26 dates, stopping by 10 stadiums and 16 arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Grand Garden Arena, Foro Sol, and the Olympic Stadium, with tickets going on sale this January 27th.

©LIVE NATION



The tour has been teased since the end of last year.

“It’s a new era that makes us really excited and it’s a new opportunity to share the stage once again and feel a unique energy,” said band member Maite Perroni to Billboard. “There are cycles in life and each one of us had to focus on our careers as actors and musicians and that meant we had to give those projects time, energy, and a lot of dedication. It also allowed each one of us to grow professionally and personally. Now, the time [for the reunion] is perfect because we’re now more conscious, more mature, we’ll enjoy it from a different perspective now as adults.”

Scroll down to have a look at some of the best memes and fan reactions:

Mom: Who sold our house??



Me at the RBD concert healing my inner child: pic.twitter.com/iMAP55pTY4 — shazzy j (@shazzymami) January 12, 2023

“This is how I’m feeling the day after RBD chose to ignore Latin America,” wrote a Twitter user, sharing a video of the series “Rebelde” where Mia Colucci is giving an angry rant.

Así estoy el día después que RBD decidiera ignorar a Latam en su gira de regreso. pic.twitter.com/BFRCUwow9l — cαrlottα 🐺 (@carlamwg) January 20, 2023

“RBD announces tour dates and doesn’t include Spain,” wrote another user. “This is me.”