From Los Angeles to Rio de Janeiro: The 13 cities RBD will be visiting during the Soy Rebelde World Tour

The wait is over! RBD has released the details of their much-anticipated world tour. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann will take the stage once again during the Soy Rebelde World Tour, visiting 13 cities across North, Central, and South America.

Their official website released a map featuring where they would meet with fans 15 years after their separation. Fans living in the United States could get ticked for their concerts in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, El Paso, Houston, Arlington, Chicago, New York, and Miami. Those living in Mexico could sing from the top of their lungs in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

©soyrebelde.world



The 13 cities RBD will be visiting during their World Tour

Brazil, one of the countries with the biggest RBD fandom, will host the band in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“To celebrate our announcement, many rebels will be gathering at strategic points in different cities. With ties, stars, posters, uniforms... What a thrill! It’s a day we’ve been waiting for 15 years! And finally, it becomes a reality for us,” reads a statement shared by the Spanish-language pop band. “At 7 PM Mexico City time, the rebel voice will be heard worldwide.”

According to RBD, they will return with more information regarding the reunion in the next few hours. They encouraged their fans to use the hashtag #soyrebelde.

This reunion would take place just over two years after their virtual concert Ser o Parecer, where Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann sang to alleviate those at home suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alfonso Herrera confirmed he would not be taking part, while Maite Perroni recently announced she is pregnant, and it is unknown if she will be performing in all the concerts.