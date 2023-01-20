Rebelde’s tour dates are here! How to buy tickets and where they’re going

The highly anticipated Rebelde reunion tour details are here! On Thursday, the group revealed the dates and locations where they will be taking the stage for their first tour since the Mexican pop group’s farewell tour 15 years ago.

Starting in August, they will visit 26 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The tour kicks off in El Paso Texas, at Sun Bowl stadium on the 25th. According to the press release, “The 40,000-seat stadium symbolizes RBD’s cross-cultural appeal and revolutionary impact on the culture: which has brought many cultures together.

Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni will be reuniting. Alfonso Herrera,who denied asking $10M to go on the tour is the only member who will not be taking the stage. It will come to an end on December 1st at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tickets go on sale simultaneously at noon PST on Ticketmaster.com. There will also be a presale for Verified Fans for the U.S. portion of the tour through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system on Jan. 25 and 26.

Check out the locations and dates below:

AUG 25: SUN BOWL STADIUM EL PASO

AUG 27: MINUTE MAID PARK HOUSTON

SEP 01: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK CITY

SEP 02: EAGLEBANK ARENA FAIRFAX

SEP 03: GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX GREENSBORO

SEP 08: GUARANTEED RATE FIELD CHICAGO

SEP 10: BALL ARENA DENVER

SEP 13: DESERT DIAMOND ARENA PHOENIX

SEP 14: MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA LAS VEGAS

SEP 22: MIAMI-DADE ARENA MIAMI

SEP 23: AMWAY CENTER ORLANDO

SEP 24: LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE ATLANTA

SEP 27: BERT OGDEN ARENA EDINBURG

SEP 30: GLOBE LIFE FIELD ARLINGTON

OCT 01: MOODY CENTER AUSTIN

OCT 06: SAP CENTER SAN JOSE

OCT 07: GOLDEN 1 CENTER SACRAMENTO

OCT 08: CHASE CENTER SAN FRANCISCO

OCT 13: VIEJAS ARENA SAN DIEGO

OCT 15: SAVE MART CENTER FRESNO

OCT 19: BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM LOS ANGELES

17 NOV: ALLIANZ PARQUE SÃO PAULO

19 NOV: EST. NILTON SANTOS ENGENHÃO RIO DE JANEIRO

24 NOV: ESTADIO MOBIL SUPER MONTERREY

26 NOV: ESTADIO 3 DE MARZO GUADALAJARA

01 DIC: FORO SOL CIUDAD DE MÉXICO