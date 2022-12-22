Rebelde shocked fans earlier this week when they announced they are reuniting in 2023. The group reunited for a live concert in 2020, but fans are hoping for a tour announcement, which would be the first since the Mexican pop group’s farewell tour 15 years ago.

Fans knew something was up when, Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perinea made their profile picture of the RBD logo. Alfonso Herrera was the only member that didn’t follow suit. On Monday, they shared a video showing clips from the iconic show and their recent reunion. The Soy Rebelde website has a countdown for January 19, 2023.

RBD officially split in 2008. So what were the members of Rebelde up to before they decided to get back together? Read more below.