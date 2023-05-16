RBD’S Maite Perroni welcomes her daughter Lia

RBD’s Maite Perroni just gave birth a baby girl. She and her husband Andrés Tovar shared the news this week, uploading an adorable photo on their social media channels.

The photo shows the hands of the parents holding on to their baby girl’s hand, who’s seen wearing a yellow onesie. “We welcome the diapers and the sleepless nights alongside our inconditional love,” wrote Perroni. “You’re our biggest blessing. We love you, Lia!”

Friends and family members were quick to show their support on social media, including loving comments from RBD band members Anahi and Dulce Maria. “Beautiful baby girl, welcome!” wrote Anahi. “We love you.”

“Welcome!” wrote Dulce Maria. “We love you and your beautiful mom.”

The pregnancy annoucement

Perroni and Tovar revealed the news of their baby last December, where they shared an adorable video with the world. In February, while RBD was selling out concerts all over the world, Perroni confirmed the news that she was expecting a girl.

The couple married last October. “I couldn’t believe it,” said Perroni to the Mexican magazine Caras. “It was such an emotional moment. I learned of my pregnancy on September 8th and then got married on October 9th. It’s amazing how life, and God, and the Universe, present you with gifts. Everything falls in its place.”