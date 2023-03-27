Maite Perroni celebrated her adorable baby shower

Maite Perroni and Andres Tovar are getting ready to welcome their baby. This past weekend the couple hosted their baby shower, inviting multiple friends and family members for the lovely occasion.

The event was organized by Rocio Sazuara, with Perroni sharing an Instagram story thanking her for the gorgeous afternoon. “Thank you for organizing this baby shower for Andres, for me and for our baby,” she wrote in Spanish.

Sazuara also shared a post of her own, showing the happy couple smiling as Perroni holds on to her belly. Other photos show the shower’s decorations, which include plenty of flowers, pink and yellow balloons, and the couple surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Perroni shared the news of her pregnancy earlier this year, confirming that she’s expecting a baby girl. “She will be a very loved, spoiled and pampered little girl. I hope we can guide her in the best way,” said Perroni in an interview with the Mexican magazine Caras. She recalled the moment she learned of her pregnancy with joy. “I couldn’t believe it. I felt such an overwhelming emotion. It was September 8th when I found out, and October 9th was my wedding day. It is incredible how life works, the gifts of God and the universe, because everything fits together, and suddenly it was already the perfect combo,” she said.

Perroni will soon embark on tour with RBD, marking the first time in over a decade where the band goes on tour.

The tour kicks off on August 25th, going to locations in South America and North America, including Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and the United States. The band’s reunion has been met with great reception, with them adding more dates as more and more people show interest and purchase tickets.