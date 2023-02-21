RBD set to release new single, this February 23rd

RBD’s comeback is getting more exciting than ever! The Mexican band will not only have the reunion ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, but soon, fans will also enjoy unreleased music from the group. The announcement was made on the messaging platform Discord, where the band said that not only fans will hear their traditional songs but also new material.

The soon-to-be-released single titled ‘Solo te pido’is a song created by Sofía Reyes and Leon Leiden, two of the band’s fans. To tease the upcoming new single, Dulce Maria from the band posted a video on her social media profiles with the caption: “23 de Febrero 🎶🥹❤️🙌🏼♾️ @rbd_musica.”

Dulce Maria’s tweet already had hundreds of thousands of views. The official RBD Twitter account has also shared the additional detail that will be released that day (February 23) at 7 pm Mexico time. This song will be the band’s first release since their last album, “Para olvidarte de mí” - in 2009.

The anticipated Soy Rebelde Tour

Since the band announced their long-awaited 2023 tour, loyal fans have taken to social media to share their excitement with memes, old videos, and more. Today, their upcoming tour has already sold out in over 40 venues in Latin America and sold about 1.4 million tickets.

The tour kicks off on August 25th in the U.S. in the state of Texas. While fans worldwide will miss seeing Alfonso Herrera, they are eager to see Dulce María, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann will return to the stage.