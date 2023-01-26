RBD announces new tour stops — check out the dates

RBD will be performing in arenas and stadiums this year, following a 15-year break. The Soy Rebelde Tour will reunite five of the six founding band members – Christopher Uckermann, Dulce Maria, Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni, and Anahi – for stops across the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.

The tour is expected to be a great success, with the band recently announcing new dates to meet popular demands.

Ustedes están haciendo del #SoyRebeldeTour algo muy especial y por eso... ¡Agregamos nuevas fechas!❤️ Preventa 26 de enero. Venta general 27 de enero ¡Nos vemos pronto! 🌟☮️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tKQA74kX1T — RBD Oficial (@RBD_oficial) January 25, 2023

On social media, RBD’s official account shared a photo with some of the new dates.

“You are making the Soy Rebelde Tour incredibly special, which is why we’ve added some new dates! Presale on January 26. General sale on January 27. See you soon!” reads the announcement. The band will be performing two shows in cities like New York, Phoenix, Miami, Edinburg, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Mexico. The tour will span four months, kicking off on August 25th, in Texas, and concluding on December 1st, in Mexico City.

Despite the excitement that surrounds their reunion, fans were sad to learn that RBD has no dates scheduled for Latin America and Europe.

“It’s not a world tour,” said Dulce Maria on a televised interview. “We’re stopping in Brazil, United States, and lastly, saying goodbye to our beloved Mexico, which we weren’t able to do when we ended the band.”

Still, she made it clear that the band is trying their best to add more dates in order to satisfy fan demands, even if it remains complicated for them to do a world tour considering the fact that they have kids of their own.