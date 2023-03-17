Alfonso Herrera invites RBD to his new film premiere

Alfonso Herrera wants to share with the world that there is no drama between himself and his former band, RBD. While promoting his new film, Herrera invited his RBD bandmates to the premiere, hoping to spend some time together and take a photo of the reunion.

Infobae reported that Herrera is currently promoting his new film, “¡Que viva México!,” where he stars alongside Ana de la Reguera, Damián Alcázar, Joaquín Cosío, and Ana Martín. He was approached by the media and asked about RBD, sharing that he’d extended an invitation to the film’s premiere in Mexico City. “I invited them,” he said in Spanish. “If they come, we’ll have toast and we’ll take a photo of all of us together.”

Alfonso Herrera’s absence from the RBD reunion tour has been a heavily discussed topic. Late last year, in an interview with El Espectador, Herrera revealed that he would be working and thus unable to participate in the tour. While he didn’t reveal what he’d be working on, he wished them only positive things. “The only thing I can say is that it’s going to be a very successful project, and I wish them all the success in the world,” he said.

RBD bandmates have also spoken about Herrera’s absence and have made it clear that they respect Herrera’s decision to skip out on the tour.

“I think we need to respect the personal and professional decisions that everyone makes and accept that they have nothing to do with the love and affection that exists between us,” said Maite Perroni. “These are just decisions that take us to different places, nothing more.”