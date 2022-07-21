Ana de la Reguera opens up about season 2 of ‘Ana’ and reveals how her mom feels about her character

Ana de la Reguera’s hilarious show “Ana” which is loosely based on her life, is about to make its season 2 premiere. Available to binge on Pantaya tomorrow Friday, July 22nd, the series created, produced, written, and stars the award-winning actress along with Tina Romero, Andrés Almeida, David Palacio, Christian Meier, Paly Duval, and Gabriela Roe. The show also features TV icon Carmen Salinas in one of her last TV appearances. Directed by Marcelo Tobar, the show will have you laughing while touching on very important points when it comes to Latina representation in Hollywood and their experiences, as Ana faces many challenges in her personal and professional life. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to watch the first 2 episodes and talk to Ana ahead of its release about the challenges, what she hopes Latina’s take away from watching it, her relationship with comedy, and more in this exclusive interview. Watch the clip and read the full interview below.



What are you most proud of about season 2?

Our production value. I think we learned from our mistakes in season one. And I wanted all the budget and all the money that we had to be reflected on screen. And our choices from the script, from pre-production, were very much for that to be felt. And I think it’s a series that looks much bigger, better produced, it’s very funny, and it was complicated to do like a show within a show because we are doing Ana, but Ana is in a show called Los Adames, so that was very difficult to do and I think it was very well executed.

What’s the most rewarding and challenging thing about creating a show loosely based on your life?

I have to do so many things at the same time, and just, not losing my patience because sometimes I just wanna… sometimes right now, for example, we’re doing interviews and in the two seconds that I have in between, I’m dealing with things with subtitles, things that we have to do this Friday, we have to get them ready. So I’m constantly working on two or three things at the same time, but that has given me a lot of talent in life just to be able to manage and to be calm with the pressure that I feel in my life, especially in my job. So it’s been really good because now when I go to a job where I just have to act and just be there acting and not doing anything else, I’m like, ‘this is so easy,’ you know, like it’s been a great school for me.

So we see the dedication to the late and great Carmen Salinas. Do you have a favorite onset memory with her that you wanna share?

What I really love about Carmen was how people were excited to see her, everyone would go talk to her, take a picture with her, and she would always talk about her experiences. She would give you advice. She would tell me all the movies that she shot in the studio when we were doing those scenes. So I knew who she was, obviously, I knew the legend that she was, but not until I worked with her. That’s why I learned a lot about not only being a professional but also the human qualities that she had with people and I really respect her.



Aside from reading a contract before you sign it, what do you hope Latinas in the industry, like myself, take away after watching the show?

Theres times -this is very egocentric- but when I see my name in all the credits, when the show starts, where it says, ‘created by,’ and, that I’m the star of the show and produced by and written by I’m like, ‘I cannot believe I did it.’ And I hope that when you read it, and when you see that, it’s like, ‘okay, I can do it too.’ And I wish that there were more female creators out there getting these opportunities. So I’m very proud of that, but I also wish there’s more of that and that it’s something that isn’t like special or an exception. So I think I would love that people can get that even if you’re not in this industry, like whatever you wanna do, that you can be your own boss.

Yeah. You’re definitely one of the Latinas paving the way for the younger generations, and it’s really inspiring to watch. So I love your mom’s character in the show. What does she say when she watches these episodes?

She’s like, ‘I’m not like that.’ She says, ‘I’m even worse,’ ‘Soy más terible que eso.’ So like sometimes she cracks up and really loves it and sometimes she doesn’t, because I do make fun of her. And sometimes I share things that maybe, she wasn’t that happy about, but at the same time, she understands, cause I had to explain to her that there needs to be conflict. You know, like all her conflicts during my 45 years of life are there in a half-hour show. So, they have to be there. So we have an excellent relationship, but I have to put all those moments there and they feel very condensed but my mom, understands it. So she plays the game and she’s happy about it.