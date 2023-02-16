Boy or girl? RBD’s Maite Perroni confirms the genger of her baby

After months of rumors, Maite Perroniand Andrés Tovar confirmed they were expecting on January 6th of this year. The news immediately got all their followers excited. The singer, who is preparing to tour with the popular Mexican group RBD, has not shared many details of her pregnancy. Although she was rumored to be pregnant with a baby girl, she preferred to keep it a mystery. This week, she officially confirmed it and shared it with the world: She is having a girl!

Maite and Andrés will soon be the parents of a baby girl!

Maite opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with the Mexican magazine CARAS, revealing that she and her husband are thrilled to welcome a daughter into their lives. “She will be a very loved, spoiled and pampered little girl. I hope we can guide her in the best way,” said the singer, who posed for the publication showing off her grown baby bump in a black dress.

The singer shared that it was in the middle of her wedding preparations, while she was doing the fitting for her wedding dresses at the Rosa Clará atelier in Barcelona, that she began to feel different. The friend she was with encouraged her to take a pregnancy test. “I remember that he said: ”Here, do it, you don’t lose anything“. I did it, and oh, what a surprise, I was two weeks pregnant,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it. I felt such an overwhelming emotion. It was September 8th when I found out, and October 9th was my wedding day. It is incredible how life works, the gifts of God and the universe, because everything fits together, and suddenly it was already the perfect combo,” she reflected.

Since then, Maite has experienced a very healthy and calm pregnancy. “I hardly have any symptoms other than being super sleepy; other than that, everything is good. The one who had nausea, felt bad, had cravings and was sleepy was Andrés, but I think we’ve passed that stage,” said the singer, who traveled to the Caribbean last month to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

The couple traveled last month to the Caribbean

Do you already have a name for the baby?

“We have a few names in mind, but since there is still time for her to be born, we want to wait and see what her official one will be,” said the singer. And although she did not mention the expected date for her daughter’s birth, her RBD partner Dulce María revealed a long time ago that the baby could be born in April.

Maite shared that she is delighted to be living this important stage of her life next to Andrés, with whom she is full of compliments. “He is an extremely protective man, very loving, very empathetic, always thinking about how to give, resolve things and be... He is going to be a great dad, and I have all the confidence and peace of mind that he will be an excellent guide,” she confided.